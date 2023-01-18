Sade, Snoop Dogg, Teddy Riley Inducted Into 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, and Teddy Riley are set to be inducted into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame. According to Variety, the legends will be immortalized for their contributions to popular music at the 52nd Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, along with a bevy of other notable writers.

The 2023 inductees also include Gloria Estefan, who is the first Hispanic woman to achieve the honor, Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose. The event is scheduled to take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 15, 2023.

To nab a Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination, an artist must have a memorable music catalog, and two decades must have passed since their first popular song release.

Between the class of 2023, this year’s inductees have a plethora of hits that have become synonymous with their respective genres and America’s zeitgeist at large. Some of these successful songs include “Smooth Operator,” “You Belong With Me,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Man In the Mirror,” and “My Prerogative.”

Singer Sade Adu poses on January 27, 1984. (Photo by B. Gomer/Express/Getty Images)

SHOF Chairman and acclaimed musician Nile Rodgers spoke about the importance of the museum and songwriters.

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch, nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” the Chic musician expressed. “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time.”

“And that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity, and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

The SHOF returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus brought on by COVID-19. Inductees of the sorely missed ceremony featured Mariah Carey, the Isley Brothers, The Neptunes, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), Rick Nowels, and William “Mickey” Stevenson.