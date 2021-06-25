Samuel L. Jackson And Danny Glover To Receive Honorary Oscars

Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover will receive honorary Oscars for their work in Hollywood and beyond. The two actors, as well as Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, will receive honorary Oscars this year from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Variety reports. While May, Ullmann, and Jackson will receive the Academy Honorary Award, Glover will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The stars will receive their awards during the Governors Awards ceremony on Jan. 15, 2022.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society,” Academy president David Rubin said in a statement provided to the publication.

“Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director, and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers. Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

According to the Oscars website, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is granted to an “individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” The honor was named for the Danish actor and translator who served as president of the Motion Picture Relief Fund for 18 years. Past recipients include Tyler Perry in 2020, Oprah Winfrey in 2011, and Quincy Jones in 1994.

The Academy Honorary Awards presented by the Oscars “is given at the discretion of the Board of Governors and not necessarily awarded every year.” Although it is not officially recognized as a lifetime achievement award, the honor is typically given to a person who has dedicated their life’s work to filmmaking.

Previous recipients include Sidney Poitier in 2001, Spike Lee in 2015, and Cicely Tyson in 2018.