Samuel L. Jackson Compares “Redneck” Donald Trump To 1960s Bigots

Samuel L. Jackson disclosed his feelings toward Donald Trump and recalled bonding with Brie Larson over their disdain for the politician. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the acclaimed actor was asked about his relationship with the fellow Marvel actress. He recalled the moment they formed their friendship while working with her on her movie Unicorn Store and Kong. While on the set of the former, Jackson, 74, remembered the team finding out about the controversial figure winning the 2016 presidential election, to which Larson was visibly upset.

“Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for… We bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won,” he expressed. “She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ’em break you. You have to be strong now.’ Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!'”

He continued, “But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

The Pulp Fiction actor then opened up about his feelings regarding the state of the world. He was asked whether or not America has made a real change since Dr. Martin Luther King’s death, to which he asserted the country is still in a “hard place.” He then added that Trump is nothing the country hasn’t seen before and is just a holdover from the ’60s, referring to him as a “redneck.”

Actors Brie Larson (L) and Samuel L. Jackson speak onstage during Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” Global Junket Press Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

“The world seems to be in as hard a place as it’s always been. As a child of the Sixties, watching what happened at the 1968 Democratic Convention, and seeing the police beating those demonstrators — and those were young white kids — I learned there’s a certain kind of thing that the powers that be don’t want us doing,” he reflected. “One of them is protesting what they think they want us to do.”

He then drew a comparison to a more recent event. “So, when George Floyd happened, it was great to see all the different faces of kids out there fighting the injustice and what the power was doing once again to keep you from having an open mind or keep you from creating change that is not the change they want made,” he said. “That part has not changed. In my opinion, it’s kind of worse. They used to hide it. Now, they don’t hide it anymore!”

“When I grew up in segregation, I knew which white people didn’t want to be bothered with me and I knew how they felt about me. I know how the Republicans feel about me now because of what my mindset is. When I see Trump, I see the same rednecks I saw when I was growing up who called me ‘ni**er’ and tried to keep me in my place. That’s what the Republican Party is to me. They’re doing it to young people, gay people. They don’t care who you are. If you’re not them, you’re the enemy,” the actor concluded.

Samuel L. Jackson can be seen reprising his role as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion. The Disney+ series is directed and executive produced by Ali Selim along with Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso.

Secret Invasion began streaming on June 21, 2023.