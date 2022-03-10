Samuel L. Jackson Calls “Bulls**t” After Jonah Hill Is Named Actor With Most Onscreen Profanity

Samuel L. Jackson’s unofficial favorite word and official trademark is motherf***er. However, when he learned about an onscreen profanity ranking that placed Jonah Hill at No. 1, Jackson addressed a few concerns. On Wednesday’s (March 9) episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Fallon brought the ranking to the Pulp Fiction actor’s attention revealing that he landed at No. 3 on the list with Hill taking the top spot and Leonardo DiCaprio trailing right behind.

“That’s some bulls**t,” Jackson said jokingly. Hill apparently had 376 cuss words in movie history while DiCaprio has 361 and Jackson has only 301. Denzel Washington also made the list with 183 words. Jackson continued to express his disbelief by saying, “No way, man. Jonah Hill. Really? And then Leo. Jonah Hill, then Leo. I don’t believe that. Somebody has miscounted.” Maybe his many uses of the word motherf**ker weren’t counted individually, but who knows?

The two men also talked about how the ranking would’ve been if it focused on specific cuss words and for that, it was explicitly clear who would reign supreme. Funny enough, it was on Fallon that the accomplished actor launched his Twitter account in 2011 with the infamous phrase, “Can-a muh fukkasay f**k on here?”

Fuck yes! RT @SamuelLJackson: Can-a muh fukkasay fuck on here? — jules (@thecityofjules) October 12, 2011

Jackson currently stars in and is promoting his new Apple TV+ limited series, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Watch his chat with Jimmy Fallon on profanity below.