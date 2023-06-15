Samuel L. Jackson Says Wife Chastised Tupac On ‘Juice’ Set For Cursing Around Women

Samuel L. Jackson, his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Tupac all starred in the 1992 cult classic, Juice. During the Marvel star‘s recent appearance on Sway’s Universe, he spoke on what it was like to work with rappers and unlocked a memory from that time when LaTanya yelled at the “Dear Mama” artist for cursing around women on set.

“My wife was on that film. She was the chubby kid [Jermaine Hopkins]’s mom. And I guess ‘Pac was walking through a room one day, and he was cussing somebody up. And my wife grabbed him and was like, ‘Young man, you see all these women sitting in here? You can’t be in here cursing!’,” Jackson, 74, recalled.

As one of the trademark kings of cussing, he continued the story. “He looked at her and was like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, ma’am.’ … He apologized and he left, and everybody in the room’s like, ‘Do you know who that was?’ She was like, ‘No! I have no idea who he was, but he shouldn’t have been cursing in front of all these women in this room.'”

JUICE, Tupac Shakur, Jermaine Hopkins, Omar Epps, Khalil Kain, 1992. Everett Collection

From then on, the slain rapper went on to acknowledge LaTanya respectfully as they continued to cross paths. Jackson added, “It was a joy to work with somebody who understood what was going on. As much as everybody puts ‘Pac in that whole, you know, rapping world, he did go to a performing arts school, he understood the business of acting and what was going on.”

Pac portrayed the antagonist, Bishop, while Jackson starred as Trip alongside Omar Epps, Khalil Kane, Queen Latifah, and others. Watch the snippet below and full episode here.