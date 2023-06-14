Samuel L. Jackson Listens To Trick Daddy During His Morning Routine

Samuel L. Jackson has revealed that Trick Daddy is on his morning routine playlist.

During a recent visit to Sway’s Universe, Jackson spoke about his affinity for music and how he often digests his tunes. The actor then disclosed the secret to his morning energy, talking about his Hip-Hop playlist featuring N.W.A., Usher, and even the Slip-N-Slide rapper.

“I listen to music while I’m studying, that I do,” Jackson told Sway. “When I get up in the mornings, when I’m on location and I’m working and my wife’s not with me, I can turn my Beats Pill on and play music loud as hell in the morning when I’m showering, shaving, getting ready to go to work.”

“I got my Hip-Hop playlist going. Some days I wake up and go, ‘Let’s listen to Usher today.’ Boom, so I just throw on Usher’s greatest and keep it moving. Even something as off as Trick Daddy. I get up in the morning and bam! Listen to Trick Daddy. Whatever strikes me, you know? Some days it’s N.W.A. and old stuff, some days it’s new stuff.”

Maybe Jackson’s Hip-Hop playlist was handy as he returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. Marvel Studios and Disney are gearing up for the release of Secret Invasion, a 6-episode series set to air exclusively on Disney+.

A trailer released in April 2023 for the upcoming project centered on Samuel L. Jackson as Fury. The teaser followed the lead actor joining allies to prevent an alien attack by a shapeshifting legion of beings known as the Skrulls.

The series is based on Marvel’s 2008 comic book crossover of the same name. Marvel’s comic book adaptation followed the Avengers infiltrated by a Skrull invasion. The Skrulls transform and destabilize the team, assuming identities of characters like Hawkeye, Spider-Woman, Mr. Fantastic, Luke Cage, and more. Secret Invasion was written by Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin.

In addition to the icon, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle all collectively star in the live-action show.

Secret Invasion begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday (June 21).