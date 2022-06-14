Saucy Santana Says BeyHive Is Trying To “Ruin His Career” Over Old Tweets About Beyonce And Blue Ivy

Saucy Santana seems to be on track to having a career-defining year. With cover stories in Teen Vogue and PAPER magazine, he’s continued to break down barriers for LGBTQIA+ Hip-Hop artists through his unapologetic nature. But as Santana embarks on a wave that looks to solidify his spot in Hip-Hop’s future, his past seems to have other plans.

Ahead of a scheduled live show in Houston, Texas, Saucy Santana’s tweets from 2014 resurfaced, showing a strong disdain for Beyonce and Blue Ivy. The BeyHive swarmed to the scene and inflicted the wrath of the mighty stan base upon the rapper. Calling attention to tweets where Santana called Blue Ivy “nappy-headed” and claimed that he was prettier than Beyonce, the BeyHive has demanded an apology. But to their surprise, Saucy Santana was not giving in to their demands. The rapper unleashed a series of tweets, refusing to apologize for his old tweets.

The man deleted his tweets. https://t.co/0dbVnwgEmq pic.twitter.com/7jaHupAMGT — Today I Got Time (@TodayIGotTime1) June 9, 2022

“Fake woke a** bi***es!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power!” he tweeted in response to the BeyHive on Friday (June 10). “Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all think y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about.”

Doubling down on his refusal to give in, Santana claimed that the BeyHive was trying to “ruin people’s careers” because “they’re miserable” and mentioned he was in their shoes when he made those tweets in 2014.

Fake woke ass bitches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about. — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022

“Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke,” he added. “I was miserable and broke, too, making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. I’m 28 years old. A grown-ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat.”

During his tweet storm, Santana also mentioned that if he did ever apologize, he wouldn’t be apologizing to the BeyHive or any other fan base because it would make sense to apologize to Bey and Blue as he was talking about them, not their stans.

Saucy Santana recently performed at Hot 97’s Summer Jam on Sunday (June 12) and dropped his Latto-assisted single “Booty,” which, ironically, samples Bey’s classic 2002 single “Crazy In Love.”