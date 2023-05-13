How Savannah James Deals With Gossip And Rumors As LeBron’s Wife

NBA player Lebron James and wife Savannah Brinson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Savannah James has opened up about how she deals with internet celebrity, gossip, and rumors regarding her husband, LeBron James. In the latest cover story for The Cut, the businesswoman shared why she didn’t become an influencer or reality TV star and focused on other things instead.

“That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys,” she told the fashion outlet. “I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn’t super-comfortable with putting myself out like that.”

As for the rumors and gossip, Savannah expressed that she “avoids the internet comments altogether” to protect her peace. “That is going to put you in a rabbit hole that you don’t want to be in,” she said. “I don’t think that there are misconceptions about me out there that I would even be inclined to address.”

But, regardless of her unwillingness to join the limelight, that doesn’t stop the internet from thirsting after the mother of three. Savannah gave insight into how she deals with social media’s deep infatuation with her.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and wife Savannah James react while watching Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Robbins/Getty Images

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, a little bit much,'” she revealed. “But I get it, and I’m cool with it. I understood that maybe this is just where I’m at right now, and this is my time to, I don’t know, be seen.”

She also revealed how she’s working on her mental health and what she has done to “become a better woman.”

“I’ve gone to therapy,” the Akronite said. “Anything just to find out more about myself and the way that my brain functions in certain situations. I am a woman getting to a certain age and I need to be aging like the most amazing 19-whatever vintage wine on the market. I took a super-heavy intention with my health, moving my body, doing things that may sound weird, juicing for three months.

“I went on a detox program. I enjoyed it. I felt like I was able to tap into meditation, and my mind was much clearer. I was able to make decisions that I feel like I might have been kind of wavering with had I not done it. It felt spiritual,” she added.