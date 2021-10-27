Saweetie Speaks To Entrepreneurship Class At Alma Mater University Of Southern California

Saweetie visited her Alma Mater, the University of Southern California, and dropped some Icy Girl gems on an entrepreneurship class. The Bay-area representative shared information with the students they may not be able to learn from a textbook.

According to Tomás Mier, a music writer at PEOPLE, the “My Type” rapper touched down on campus Monday (Oct. 25) and spoke to undergraduate students about empathy, storytelling, and meditation.

“I’m self-made,” she shared with the class according to his tweet.

Students in a @USC entrepreneurship class had a special guest today: @Saweetie! She talked about the power of empathy, storytelling and meditation. “I’m self-made.” pic.twitter.com/G0wFW6Uynn — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) October 25, 2021

The chart-topping artist also shared a fun moment with USC student government members and expressed pride in the two young women. A video posted to social media shows Saweetie declaring that the two students are “Icy Girls.” Currently, the young women are the student body president and vice president at the university.

Saweetie gives a speech to entrepreneurship class at USC ❄️?? @Saweetie pic.twitter.com/Qm850zqCx0 — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) October 26, 2021

Saweetie might be a rapper but her handful of brand partnerships and social media savvy prove her a worthy business mentor. The 28-year-old artist has racked up collaboration deals with MAC Cosmetics, Sinful Colors nail polish, a hybrid with Hidden Valley Ranch and Crocs, a custom McDonald’s Meal served with “Saweetie And Sour Sauce,” and more and that’s only this year!

The “Best Friend” artist is currently hard at work on her debut album Pretty Bi**h Music as her breakout hit “ICY GRL” is a fun, boastful rap over Khia’s 2001 “My Neck My Back” beat. On the track, she raps of her Tory Burch flip-flops and she and the designer herself recently had a conversation published for Interview Magazine about the moment.

“Well, Tory, it’s been about three years since I sang, ‘Ten white toes in my Tory flip-flops,” shared Saweetie.

Burch responded, “I can’t believe it.”

Saweetie also recently signed a new deal with Full Stop Management, which also manages Lizzo. USC students and fans alike, take notes.