Saweetie Announces Youth Financial Literacy Program

Saweetie has announced a youth financial literacy program through her Icy Baby Foundation.

The “Tap In” rapper kicked off the initiative in Elk Grove near Sacramento, Calif. in November. The next event is set for Dec. 10 in Oakland, Calif.

Youth aged 7-17 years old are eligible to participate in the six-week program and receive a funded debit card, educational resources, and information about saving, budgeting, and financial planning. The program officially launches in January 2023.

Saweetie performs onstage at the Billboard Women in Music 2022 show at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

“I want to continue using my foundation and resources to financially empower young children and students, especially in Black and Brown communities,” expressed the Grammy Award-nominated rapper in a statement.

“The long-term goal for the Icy Baby Foundation is to increase financial literacy amongst kids and propel them to brighter futures. My grandmother and I have worked on this for a few years so it’s exciting to finally implement this course and program for young people.”

She and her grandmother, Roxane Harper, created the Icy Baby Foundation to specifically financially empower Black and Brown youth through financial literacy and education and cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets within underserved communities.

Saweetie attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Financial illiteracy is a systemic problem impacting the Black and Brown communities, especially in the lower economic demographic. It is passed down through generations but can be broken with education and resources. We are trying to break that cycle through our Icy Baby Foundation,” shared Harper.

She continued to detail, “We had 400 students at the Sacramento event, and almost 100 signed up for the six-week financial literacy course. Those students will receive a debit card with money and an additional fund per each class that they complete. We look forward to meeting the youth this Saturday. We will also have a kickoff event later this month in Las Vegas. Our goal is to reach as many young people as we can and educate them about financial literacy before they reach adulthood.”

Watch a clip of the Elk Grove kick-off below.