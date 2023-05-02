Saweetie Among Honorees On Gold House’s 2023 A100 List

Saweetie has been selected as an honoree on Gold House’s 2023 A100 list which recognizes Asian Pacific leaders across multiple industries. According to Variety, the Bay Area rapper is among a class of honorees the organization says represents a “new gold age.”

“This is no longer about just having a seat at the table or belonging — the A100 and the powerful Gold Gala are about building new houses by breaking established ceilings for all communities,” expressed Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran, CEO and COO of Gold House.

“By distilling and punctuating the Asian Pacific community’s essential impact on culture, we reimagine what’s possible for our community and redefine how we’re seen in society.”

Steve Lacy attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Additional honorees in entertainment and media include R&B singer Steve Lacy, actor Ke Huy Quan, Billboard president Mike Van, and actress Stephanie Wu. The full list encompasses notable figures across activism and journalism, business and technology, fashion and lifestyle, sports and gaming, and more. Hall of Fame inductees include Jeremy Lin, Michelle Yoh, and Taika Waititi.

“Gold House’s A100 List is a vital representation of the diverse opportunities and achievements of and for Asian Pacific leaders. Becoming begins with seeing–and it shows how we’re just getting started. I’m so proud to be part of past classes and applaud this year’s class.” said Yeoh according to Billboard.

See the full list of entertainment and media honorees is below.

Entertainment & Media

Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, & Lee Sung Jin (Lead Cast & Creator, BEEF)

Amber Midthunder (Actor)

Asad Ayaz (Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company)

Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, Adele Lim, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, & Teresa Hsiao (Lead Cast & Creators of Joy Ride)

Ben Wang, Jimmy Liu, Gene Luen Yang, Kelvin Yu, Destin Daniel Cretton, & Melvin Mar (Lead Cast & Creators of American Born Chinese)

Deborah Chow (Director)

Devika Bulchandani (Global CEO, Ogilvy)

Diep Tran (Editor-in-Chief, Playbill)

Hannah Yang (Chief Growth Officer, The New York Times)

Hong Chau (Actor)

Iman Vellani (Award-winning Actor, Ms. Marvel)

Jackson Wang (Artist)

Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, “Malia Arrayah” Nahinu, Trevor Salter, Benedict Wong, & Jessica Gao (Lead Cast & Creators, She Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Jen Yamato (Film Reporter, Los Angeles Times)

Jinny Howe & Brandon Riegg (VP and Head of Drama Series & VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix)

Joel Kim Booster (Comedian, Writer, Actor)

Jonathan Wang & Daniel Kwan (Filmmakers, Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Joseph Chang (EVP and Global Strategy Officer, Kakao Entertainment)

Ke Huy Quan (Academy Award-Winning Actor)

KJ Apa, Charles Melton (Cast, Riverdale)

Michelle Tang (Chief Growth Officer, McCann)

Mike Van (President, Billboard)

Nancy Lee (Chief of Staff to CEO and EVP, International, Disney)

NewJeans (K-Pop Girl Group)

Randall Park (Actor, Comedian, Director, Writer)

Rina Sawayama (Musical Artist)

Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Domee Shi, & Julia Cho (Lead Cast & Creators of Turning Red)

Sana Amanat (Producer)

Saweetie (Musical Artist)

Stephanie Hsu (Actor)

Stephanie Wu (Editor-in-Chief, Eater)

Steve W. Chung (Chief Global Officer, CJ ENM)

Steve Lacy (Musical Artist)

Sulinna Ong (Global Head of Editorial, Spotify)

Tesa Aragones (President, AKQA North America)

Tilane Jones (President, ARRAY)