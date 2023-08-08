Saweetie Teases “Spicy Content” With Fansly Partnership

Saweetie is looking to take her fan engagement to the next level with a Fansly partnership, which will allow paid subscribers to access “spicy” photos and videos from the beauty.

The rap artist recently announced the launch of her Fansly account with a post on Instagram, prompting her followers to subscribe to her page while promising exclusive content, music, behind the scenes footage and more.

“Chanel me… off the top shelf please!” she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a clip of her appearance as a ring card girl for the bout between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy this past weekend.

Saweetie is seen prancing around the ring wearing a metallic blue, two-piece outfit while holding up a Round 2 placard with the Fansly logo, displaying it for all corners of the arena to see. In addition to her promotion of Fansly, Saweetie also accompanied Serrano to the ring for the match, which was on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight on Saturday (Aug. 5).

The Bay Area native also voiced her excitement in teaming up with the social media platform in a statement. “I’m so hyped to team up with Fansly and give my loyal ICY GIRLS a peek into my world like never before,” the 30-year-old said. “We’re about to bring the fire and empower creators to connect with their fans on a whole new level. Brace yourselves for some spicy content, baby!”

According to reports, Fansly caters to creators of adult content and is an alternative and direct competitor to OnlyFans, which also attracted high-profile celebrities such as Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, and Iggy Azalea. Saweetie’s page requires a $25 fee for a one month subscription and currently contains nine posts, with 1.1K subscribers as of publication.

Saweetie attends Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Saweetie has enjoyed considerable success on the musical front, with releases like “Icy Girl,” “Tap In,” “My Type,” and the Doja Cat-assisted “Best Friend” all reaching platinum certification. However, her long-awaited debut album Pretty Bi**h Music has been subject to multiple delays, with Saweetie blaming her hesitance in unveiling the project on her desire to properly craft and curate her introductory body of work.

“I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” Saweetie told E! News in March. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really [seriously].”

The rapper dropped her last release, The Single Life, in November 2022.