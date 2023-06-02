Scar Lip Inks Deal With Epic Records, Receives Swizz Beatz Co-Sign

Scar Lip has signed a record deal with Epic Records and received a major co-sign from Swizz Beatz as well. On Friday (June 1), the Ruff Ryders head honcho took to Instagram to celebrate Epic’s newest signee, posting multiple pictures from the day. The carousel of pictures also included a video of Sylvia Rhone, CEO of Epic Records, leading the room in a toast to Scar’s new contract.

“It’s very rare to meet greatness ! @scar_lip congrats and I’m proud of you sis you’re family now and beyond,” Swizzy’s caption read. “Life begins now ! your story is Epic !!!! Shout out @epicrecords ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ get ready for action, thx @ezekiellewis@iamsylviarhone @bustarhymes @monascottyoung@meaghansmom @gradyspivey @general_over_everything@funkflex and everybody that supported you know who you are !!!!!!!!!! BX!!!!”

Beatz recently showed love to Scar during an interview with Audacy’s Hip-Hop Made podcast in late May 2023. The conversation found the Bronx native admitting that he feels the late DMX guided Scar Lip his way. He then added that X and his newest protegé share similar energy.

“That sister’s been through a lot like dog been through a lot,” he said. “When you sit with her, she’s amazing and has a great heart, the same way X had a great heart. She just represents the have-nots, like X represents the have-nots. And for her to have gone through all those different things and still have a smile on her face. I’m like, ‘Man, she gotta win.'”

And Swizzy isn’t the only OG that co-signed the young emcee. Snoop Dogg hopped on a remix to Scar Lip’s viral hit, “This is New York,” in May 2023. The West Coast icon’s remixed track, newly titled “This Is Cali,” sees Snoop matching Scar’s energy from the original version.

“Ni**a move, don’t you see these gangstas on yo a**,” the 51-year-old rapper aggressively spits. “Ni**a move, who ain’t go no problem taking all your cash/ Ni**a move, now this bi**h ni**a talking fast/ Got him on his knees, crying, beggin for a pass/ I ain’t got no time for the lovely dovey sh*t/ We at LAX on yo ass, carousel six/ All you see blood ni**as, eses, and hella crips.”