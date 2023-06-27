Scottie Beam, Sylvia Obell Announce New Talk Show Deal With Issa Rae’s Raedio

Issa Rae has tapped Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell to officially join her team. The pair have inked a fresh new deal with the Emmy-nominated actress to host their very own talk show under Raedio, the audio division at Rae’s Hoorae company.

Variety reports The Scottie & Sylvia Show will debut in July and “will discuss trending and cultural topics accompanied by celebrity interviews from their unique perspective as Black Millennial women.” The two hosts are seasoned media personalities and have collaborated for many years, most recently on their Okay, Now Listen podcast.

“Scottie and Sylvia are so raw and relatable and I’m such a fan of their effortless, hilarious chemistry,” the Insecure creator said when announcing the audio and video series. “I’m so grateful they chose Raedio as their podcast home.”

Well.. HERE IS OUR ANNOUNCEMENT https://t.co/tsCYuhoik5 — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) June 27, 2023

Both Scottie Beam and Obell have cemented their impact in the culture as industry veterans throughout the last decade. The former spent years as a producer on Hot 97 and co-host of REVOLT’s “State of the Culture,” while the latter was a staff reporter at BuzzFeed and Essence while also securing bylines in countless other outlets.

Obell also spoke about how the partnership makes complete sense, as Raedio will be an empowering platform to help them shine as Black creators. “To be able to do this with a Black woman-owned company that values cultural impact, knew our worth from the jump, and can give us the resources we need, feels amazing and exactly in line with what we value most and what our vision is for the show,” she said to the outlet.

The forthcoming series will join Raedio’s current shows: “Fruit,” “Looking For Latoya,” and “We Stay Looking.”