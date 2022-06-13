Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2022 BET Awards

Sean “Diddy” Combs has one more thing to celebrate this year as he will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. The coveted honor—which has been given to illustrious talents including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, and New Edition—is granted to prominent figures who’ve “significantly shaped culture” and “have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.”

BET CEO Scott Mills spoke on Diddy’s impact in a statement.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” stated Mills in the network’s announcement. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy—Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, chimed in as well regarding the Bad Boy mogul’s groundbreaking legacy.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment,” she expressed. “And it is far from over; his legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture. From his many memorable and creative appearances at our award shows to his growing businesses and philanthropic media ventures, I couldn’t be happier for Diddy. He is a dear friend, colleague, and culture revolutionary. We look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy.”

Jesse Collins—BET Awards Executive Producer—declared, “Puff’s contributions to culture transcend Hip-Hop.” Earlier this year, Diddy launched a new R&B label, Love Records, and is slated to release a new album under Motown.

Listen to the lead single “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller, below as first heard during his opening set at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which he hosted.

The 2022 BET Awards will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and will air live on Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.