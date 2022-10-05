Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Defends Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley attends KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16, 2022 in New York City.

Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors.

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in.”

Lauryn Hill’s daughter then doubled down on her stance, claiming she did nothing wrong and expressing she wouldn’t allow the internet to “bully” or “manipulate” her.

“You cannot bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who I don’t want to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write.

“Throughout all the chaos, I have yet to speak about my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought and intention. Wait til you hear what I have to say.”

After her flurry of IG stories, she shifted her attention to Kanye himself, revealing a text message she sent him. The screen grab showed the Marley descendent asking the Chicago designer to expand the conversation and continue the dialogue around the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

Kanye West debuted the shirt during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week. He wore the controversial garment as he addressed the intimate crowd, lecturing them on bullies in the fashion industry.

As his shirt and show received backlash, West claimed that the Black Lives Matter movement was a scam.