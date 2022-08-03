Selena’s Estate To Release New Posthumous Album, ‘Moonchild Mixes’

Twenty seven years after the tragic death of beloved Latin star Selena Quintanilla, her estate and Warner Music Latina have announced her fourth posthumous album, Moonchild Mixes. The album will include digitally-altered vocals of a young Selena, featuring 10 unreleased tracks that she recorded between the ages of 13 and 16. The estate has unveiled the first single from the new project, a reimagined version of the 1987 single, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.” The song was also previously revamped for her 2004 posthumous compilation Momentos Intimos.

“Como Te Quiero Yo a Ti” was originally featured on Selena’s sixth studio album Preciosa, which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. Her brother and former bandmate A.B. Quintanilla let ABC News in on the creative process: “Everything was recorded on vinyl. So we had to kind of fuse the old school ways with the new school ways – clean Selena’s vocals, put them on timing and then we also pitched her vocal down just a hair to make her sound a little bit more mature.”

According to A.B., the album took over a year to complete because he wanted the digitally-altered ballads to portray his sister’s vocals and overall sound accurately. “What we’re doing is honoring her memory, her legacy. That’s what it’s about,” he said in regards to the idea that posthumous albums exploit deceased music artists.

Selena’s sister and former drummer Suzette Quintanilla also shared, “As an artist and musicians and people that are in the public eye, you have to turn that off. We’re still going to do what we want with our music, with our sister, with our band and I hope people understand that everything that we do, we do it with loving care and with beauty.”

Selena was shot and killed by her former manager and friend Yolanda Saldívar in 1995, a month after her last live show. She was only 23 years old. Since her passing, Selena’s estate has gone on to seal deals with MAC Cosmetics, Forever21, Funko Pop dolls, and a debit card with Visa – proving that her music is still profitable and timeless.

Moonchild Mixes is set to release on Friday (August 26).

Take a listen at the 2022 version of “Como Te Quiero Yo a Ti” below.