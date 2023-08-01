Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Host Colorful Gender Reveal With Drone Show

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, celebrated the gender of their soon-due baby in the most exciting way.

Shared on YouTube in vlog format, the champion tennis player hosted a colorful event welcoming family and friends to eat, dance, play games, and uplift her growing family. The vibrant occasion was orchestrated by Jennifer Zabinski Events.

The couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., stood proudly alongside her parents during key moments of the reveal. In the six-minute upload, audiences are privy to the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s thoughts as she prepares for the party.

“I’m nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she details before adding, “I’m very excited. I’m a little nervous.”

Ohanian amplifies her jitters with a slight prank, building anticipation for the big moment.

“This cake is as basic of a gender reveal idea I could come up with inside. It’s yellow,” he explained quietly to the camera.

“I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal… She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully, appreciate the troll, but we’ll see. I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see. there’s a reveal after the reveal.”

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

The globally lauded athlete, moved from the joke, attempted to smash cake into her husband’s face as the event continued. In the end, it was revealed through a drone show that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Williams first revealed she was expecting earlier this year at the annual Met Gala, sharing how she “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” as she posed with Ohanian on Instagram.

Go inside Serena Williams’ And Alexis Ohanian’s gender reveal above.