Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl, Adira River Ohanian

Serena Williams has safely given birth to her second child. On Tuesday (Aug. 22), the tennis superstar announced on TikTok that her new baby girl with husband Alexis Ohanian has arrived.

Set to the tune of Bazzi’s hit “Beautiful,” the clip starts off with Ohanian sitting at a table alone while working on his laptop. Serena joins him shortly after, followed by their first-born daughter, Olympia. The 41-year-old champion then exits the frame and returns with the newest member of the family cradled in her arms.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” reads the caption.

The proud father of two provided more details on his Instagram and also revealed the baby’s name. “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” he wrote before dedicating a shoutout to his wife. “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT.”

The Reddit co-founder also extended words of gratitude to the medical professionals who helped during the successful delivery. “Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter,” he continued. “I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

He ended with a quote that related to his new baby girl’s name: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Serena and Alexis first revealed their second pregnancy on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet back in May. The couple got married in 2017 and had Olympia the same year. The gold medalist previously wrote an article on CNN about her birth experience, opening up about the extreme health complications she had during labor and delivery.

“I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia. Yet I consider myself fortunate. While I had a pretty easy pregnancy, my daughter was born by emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped dramatically during contractions,” she wrote. “It was the most amazing feeling I’ve ever experienced in my life.”