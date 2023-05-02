Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump At 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Serena Wiliams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, has revealed that their family is growing by one.

On Monday night (May 1) the 23-time Grand Slam Champion took to Instagram to announce the news that the couple’s invite to the annual Met Gala from Anna Wintour included a third.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” wrote the 41-year-old on the social media platform, uploading a carousel of photos. In the joyful images, Williams poses to accentuate her growing baby bump.

Dressed in a mostly-black ensemble, the tennis star dressed to the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme in honor of the late, controversial fashion designer. Stepping out for a glamorous date night benefitting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Compton native wore a Gucci dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

“There’s three of us here,” the athlete shared with red carpet host Lala Anthony during Vogue’s live show according to CNN. “I’m good, I feel good now. I can stop hiding now.”

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Together, the husband and wife are already parents to 5-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. who was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Williams famously won the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant. In 2022, the four-time Olympic medalist announced plans to step back from the tennis court in a personal essay.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” wrote the generational talent after describing her daughter’s desire to be a big sister.

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”