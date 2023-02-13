Serena Williams Makes Cameo In Two Super Bowl Commercials

Serena Williams took her talents to set for two separate Super Bowl commercials aired on Sunday night. The 23-time Grand Slam champion channeled her acting skills to star in ads for Michelob ULTRA and Rémy Martin.

For the beer brand, the 41-year-old athlete was joined by actor Brian Cox and fellow athletes, Jimmy Butler, Alex Morgan, Nneka Ogwumike, and Tony Romo. The Caddyshack-inspired commercial takes the stars to the golf course where Williams “successfully” putts a golf ball.

“Michelob ULTRA has made a commitment to increasing the visibility of women in sports, and I feel like this year is just another example of them putting their money where their mouth is,” Williams explained to For(bes) The Culture. “In fact, they made a $100 million commitment a couple of years ago to do that. So it’s super cool to have the exact number of male and female athletes represented in the ad.”

Williams added, “We had a lot of fun. I think my favorite part about filming it was just having an opportunity to shoot such a fun ad with so many great athletes and personalities because it’s something that I don’t do every day. So for me, it was an ‘I’m having a good day at work’ kind of moment.”

For the cognac company, the Compton native delivered Al Pacino’s “Inch by Inch” speech from 1999’s Any Given Sunday in the spirit brand’s first Super Bowl commercial. According to the Rémy website, the campaign champions the concept of Teaming Up for Excellence which the Cognac House has stood on for years.

“I would have never been in the position I am today without the teamwork and support of everyone in my life who has empowered me to achieve my goals, so teaming up with Rémy Martin to highlight the importance of teamwork hits close to home,” explained the four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Watch Williams star in the Michelob ULTRA commercial above and take a look at the Rémy Martin commercial below.