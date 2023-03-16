Seth Rogen Talks Smoking Weed With Megan Thee Stallion And Her “Brother” At Oscars Party

Seth Rogen revealed he recently met and smoked weed with Megan Thee Stallion and her “brother” during Oscars weekend. The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (March 15) and spoke on his interaction with the Houston hottie, which occurred at the famed Vanity Fair party.

“It was fun,” Rogen said of his time spent at the event. “I hung out. I smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion and her brother. That was a good time.” The “brother” Rogen was referring to was likely Megan’s longtime manager T. Farris, as he admits he was later informed that the hitmaker doesn’t have a biological brother.

“I’d never met them before that night,” he continued. “She approached me and she was adamant that I would get along with her brother. Someone backstage told me that she doesn’t have a brother, so now I’m confused about this whole thing. I don’t know what I did that night, if I’m being honest.”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rogen continued to add levity to the encounter, joking that the “brother” he met and exchanged numbers with could possibly be a figment of his imagination. “We really did hit it off, which is what’s unfortunate because [her brother] might not exist, from what I’m hearing,” he told the late-night TV host.

Megan Thee Stallion has subtly increased her visibility after taking a break from social media following Tory Lanez’s trial and subsequent conviction for wounding her during a 2020 shooting incident. In addition to attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party, the “Body” rapper also attended the Academy Awards for the second consecutive year after making her debut in 2022. She has also shared that she’s currently working on a new album, which is expected to be released before year’s end.

Watch Seth Rogen’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.