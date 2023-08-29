Sexyy Red Performs At Her First Frat Party At UCLA, Receives Cartier Bracelet As Gift

Sexyy Red got lit at her first frat party. On Thursday (Aug. 24), internet personality Nick Nayersina posted a video to his Instagram taking Red to a college bash at The University of California, Los Angeles.

The St. Louis entertainer was given a tour of the university’s Lambda Chi Alpha house, where she played beer pong and watched Nayersina hit the keg. Sexyy Red also performed her viral hit, “Pound Town.”

At the end of the rowdy night, Nayersina gifted the rising star a custom Cartier bracelet. “I took all of our AdSense on YouTube, and we got a gift for you,” Nick said to the Hood Hottest Princess. “I think you’re going to be the biggest artist in the world [so] I got you a Cartier bracelet. And it’s engraved ‘Sexyy Red.’ You’re amazing; you’re actually so genuine and so sweet. I appreciate you.”

Sexyy Red also recently announced her Hood Hottest Princess Tour. Last Thursday (Aug. 24), she revealed she is scheduled to visit 20 cities nationwide. The tour will serve as support for her EP of the same name.

Live Nation will produce the Hood Hottest Princess Tour, which kicks off in October at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. The “Hellcats SRTs” entertainer will hit Houston, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other cities before ending the trek in San Francisco’s Fillmore venue in November. The rapper also revealed that special guests are set to be announced later.

Red’s Hood Hottest Princess EP was released on June 9, 2023. The project featured Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, and Sukihana. Hood Hottest Princess peaked on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 17 within three weeks of its release.