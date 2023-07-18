Sexxy Red Responds To Backlash For Performance At High School

Sexxy Red received backlash after appearing at a high school, and the rapper has responded. On Saturday (July 15), the St. Louis artist tweeted out a video showing her arriving at a school, flipping two middle fingers and seemingly throwing up “gang signs.” “What school should I go to next it’s been a minute!” she tweeted with the video.

The footage continued, showing Red going through the gymnasium, where a horde of high schoolers swarmed the basketball court, happy to see the rising star. However, as the video racked up views and went viral, Twitter criticized the 25-year-old for agreeing to the gig and promoting her “demonic” and “inappropriate” behavior.

“So nobody gon ask why the first thing she do when she walks in is flip off a bunch of children?” one person tweeted. “What the hell kinda school booking Sexxy Red? LMFAOO,” another critic shot out.

Sexxy Red finally responded to the backlash on Sunday (July 16), asserting that she wasn’t there to promote negativity but instead to give back to the students for prom season.

Sexxy red receives backlash for preforming at an highschool pic.twitter.com/b9GfDcsg28 — FloridaSoundz (@floridasoundz) July 16, 2023

Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff https://t.co/YeTXPgNtHB — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 16, 2023

“Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff,” she revealed. Naturally, her response garnered mixed reviews across Twitter; some called her “sweet” and “thoughtful,” while others doubled down on their criticisms. “Well when you represent filth people aren’t going to exactly praise you just because you hand out some weaves lol,” one user responded.

NLE Choppa recently defended Sexxy Red from the internet’s hate, calling for Twitter to stop hating on the “Pound Town” entertainer.

“I keep seein’ the hate that y’all havin’ on my girl Sexyy Red and I’m just a real supporter, a real fan,” the Memphis artist said on Tuesday (July 4). “I love her energy. I love her music personally. Y’all need to stop doin’ people like that, treatin’ people like that. Y’all ain’t gon’ always hear somethin’ that y’all accustomed to or used to. Y’all need people like Sexyy Red to create a balance from serious music and sh*t that have fun, man.”

Previously, Red spoke to VIBE about not caring or feeding into the hate that she receives. “I just be myself. I really don’t care what nobody think,” she said. “People, they try to bully people. You not never supposed to let nobody make you feel uncomfortable with being your true self, for real, no matter what you want to dress. Do what you do.”