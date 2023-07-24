Sexyy Red Walks Men On A Leash During Rolling Loud Miami Set

Sexyy Red was involved in controversy earlier this year when she appeared to be walked like a dog in a video with NLE Choppa. The “Pound Town” rapper has now repeated the act during her 2023 Rolling Loud Miami performance — but this time she held the leash.

On Friday (July 21), the Hood’s Hottest Princess made her entrance at the popular festival where she strutted onstage dressed in a shimmering red ensemble, with two ski-masked men on a leash.

In the clip from the performance, the St. Louis rapper drops the leashes as she performs “Female Gucci Mane.”

See the RL clip below.

The act caused a bit of conversation online, especially since NLE Choppa walked both Red and Sukihana by their hair just months ago in their “Slut Me Out (Remix)” music video.

Many expressed their disdain for NLE Choppa and the women involved, especially with the “Do It Again” rapper being open and adamant about uplifting Black women.

“I’m sorry but the wildest thing about them h**s getting walked like a dog is the fact that it’s by NLE Choppa,” one Twitter user wrote at the time. “I thought he was on his Mr Holistic black queens over everything journey [cry laughing emoji].”

“Everything’s like a learning experience. I know how sensitive the world is, and I know the type of person I am as well,” NLE responded about the video’s criticism while visiting The Breakfast Club. “I do a lot of good [and] I feel like I was kind of getting attacked in that area.”

He added, “I’ve watched people degrade women in real life and I feel like, with me having fun [as a] 20-year-old male… with the girls that wanted me to do it, I feel like what is the conversation really about?”