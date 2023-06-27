Sexyy Red Says She’s Going To Keep Being Herself

With a breakthrough record discussing the color of her genitalia, Sexyy Redd hopes her viral fame has forged a path to long-term stardom. While speaking with VIBE on the 2023 BET Awards red carpet, the Hood’s Hottest Princess discussed her career journey from St. Louis to Billboard charts.

“I’m going to just keep being myself and they going to mess with you when you being genuine,” explained the “Pound Town” performer. “I’m going to try to stay around for a long time.”

Sexyy Red and Uncle Luke at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

The recording artist also talked about her surprise when the aforementioned track started to gain traction on TikTok.

“I was shocked, yeah. I didn’t think it was going to take off how it did,” shared the “Slut Me Out” rhymer. “When I made it I was like, ‘This hard, I think this the one.’ And some of my people was like, ‘No, this isn’t it. This ain’t serious. You playing.’

“I didn’t think it was going to go crazy how I did though…I was like, “Dang, is this real?” I was just shocked. I was really shocked. I’m still shocked at how it turned up. I’m still surprised.”

Following the success of “Pound Town,” including a remix with Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red released the project Hood’s Hottest Princess which includes “Pound Town 2” and features from the likes of Juicy J, and Sukihana.

“I just feel like I wanted to get my favorite people on there. I love Juicy J, I’m glad he was on there,” shared the rising rapper, before naming “Hellcats SRTs” and “SkeeYee” and personal favorite from the album.

As “Pound Town” continues to trend and become a fave song around the nation, Sexyy Red is not bothered by naysayers.

“I just be myself. I really don’t care what nobody think. People, they try to bully people. You not never supposed to let nobody make you feel uncomfortable with being your true self, for real, no matter what you want to dress. Do what you do,” she said.

“Before this rap stuff, I used to be outside. Me and my baby daddy, we used to be outside. Even before him, I was bad and sh*t. I just really talking about what be going on in the streets for real, where I’m from. I’m just a product of my environment.”