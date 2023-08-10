Sexyy Red Dubbs Herself “The Raw Dog Queen,” Says She Doesn’t Use Condoms

Sexyy Red continues to share the most unfiltered stories about her life, including her most recent spill while visiting Lil Yachty’s A Safe Space podcast.

The Hood’s Hottest Princess dished to the “Poland” rapper about a time when her friend had sex on her couch, leaving a condom behind in the trash. When Red’s boyfriend discovered the rubber, he confronted her — but according to the “Slut Me Out” rhymer, that’s not her thing.

“That wasn’t my condom. I don’t use condoms baby,” she recalled responding to her man before telling Yachty, “I’m the raw dog queen.”

Sexy redd the woman with a thousand stories.. new episode out now @ASafePlacePod pic.twitter.com/EN5aqeZGnr — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) August 10, 2023

The “Pound Town” rapper’s story wouldn’t be the first time she boasted about not having safe sex. While visiting the Lip Service podcast with Angela Yee in June, she revealed that she’s contracted chlamydia twice. She’s even rapped about it, as she shared her craziest lyric, “Damn this ni**a burnt me/Pu**y smoking like a cig.”

“I had chlamydia before twice,” she told the co-hosts, explaining that she contracted it after getting intimate with an ex after breaking up. “I went and did me, and he did him. And then we missed each other, came back together. Something wasn’t right.”

“We both was like, ‘What the f**k is that smell?’ And we went to the doctor together and yup… We still don’t know who did it.”

With her breakthrough record discussing the color of her genitalia, Sexyy Red has had a pretty good year so far. While attending the 2023 BET Awards, she told VIBE that she hopes for longevity in the music industry.

“I’m going to just keep being myself and they going to mess with you when you being genuine,” she declared. “I’m going to try to stay around for a long time.”

Speaking of the viral success of “Pound Town,” she added, “I was shocked. I didn’t think it was going to take off how it did. When I made it I was like, ‘This hard, I think this the one.’ And some of my people was like, ‘No, this isn’t it. This ain’t serious. You playing.’”

Take a look at Sexyy Red speaking with Lil Yachty about not using condoms above. Watch the full interview here.