Sexyy Red Says Meeting Tyler, The Creator Made Her “Dreams Come True”

Sexyy Red’s dreams came true upon meeting Tyler, The Creator this week.

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Red performed as an opening act during Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour stop in Los Angeles. After the show, Red ran into Tyler backstage, resulting in the St. Louis entertainer embracing him with love.

Sexyy can be seen in the video almost jumping on the Call Me If You Get Lost artist as she hugs him. “My dreams came true!!” she captioned her X/Twitter video. She followed up with two more posts as Tyler hit her signature pose. “My dreams came tru,” she reiterated, doubling down on her authentic energy. “Mood to da haters.”

In May 2023, the rapper, née Janae Nierah Wherry, opened up about her authenticity during an interview with Complex.

“It’s accidental, because I’ll be saying stuff that I don’t know is wrong and I’ll be thinking I’m just speaking my mind. And somebody will be looking at me like I’m crazy for saying that,” Wherry revealed. “And I’ll be like, ‘I’m just saying what’s literally popped up on my mind.’…I just be talking out of nowhere. I always say what’s on my mind. That’s my problem. I don’t even be trying to say sh*t, and then I’ll say it, like, ‘Oh my God. What did I just say?’ Because I just be talking.”

“Yeah, I’m funny. And I’m not doing it just to make them laugh. I’m really just being me, and then they’re laughing. I’m not always trying to be funny, but they be laughing when I talk. I’ll be saying, ‘Y’all reacted off that?’ Even when I said, ‘My coochie’s pink, my booty-hole brown.’ I just was rapping, and then they started laughing when I said it.”