Shakira To Be Honored With 2023 MTV Video Vanguard Award

Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Shakira will be honored with MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. MTV released an official press release on Monday (Aug. 28) announcing the Columbian icon as the 2023 honoree.

Along with the honor, the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress will also perform at the event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sept. 12, 2023. The “Queen of Latin Music” is nominated for four trophies at this year’s ceremony. Her nods include VMA awards in Best Collaboration, two for Best Latin, and Artist of the Year.

The network ran down several of the singer’s accolades to explain why she received the honors this year. Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, also spoke to Shakira’s greatness.

“Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY award winner. She has sold over 95 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, twelve Latin GRAMMYs, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the most-viewed female artist, and one of the top five artists overall of all time on YouTube with over 20 billion cumulative views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify,” the list of success read.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” Gillmer said. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is a coveted accolade awarded to artists for “outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture.”

Previous recipients included Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott, David Bowie, The Beatles, and director Richard Lester.