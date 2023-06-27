Shameik Moore Wants To Make A “Love Jones-Esque” Film With Zendaya

Fresh off the success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, actor Shameik Moore has no plans of slowing down. Prior to the 2023 BET Awards, the 28-year-old talent shared details about his pending work on and off camera, as well as the projects he hopes to accomplish in the near future. One thing he’d like to tackle is a Black romance movie with fellow actor Zendaya.

“Acting-wise, I think Zendaya and I need a film in the next three to four years that’s like Love Jones-esque, Love And Basketball-esque, Boomerang-esque. It’s got to be something for the culture,” Moore explained to VIBE on Saturday (June 24) at the BET Media House.

Moore also touched on his music plans and shared the music artists he’s interested in potentially collaborating with.

“Music-wise, I think Rem is Fire, Don Toliver, Baby Keem for sure. I got a record with Playboy Carti, but I wouldn’t mind doing something new, that was kind of old,” he said. “Same thing with Yachty, I wouldn’t mind doing something new. I would love to [direct] a music video with Chris Brown…I want to create with everybody that’s operating on that God level.”

Shameik Moore at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

For now, multi-hyphenate has plans to drop a new solo project early next month.

“I’m working on an album, I’m working on new content with where I am today, but the content I’m about to release, I think will satisfy the ears, the hearts, and the culture. I’m proud of it. We are T minus less than seven days away from that,” revealed the Dope actor. “In the music that I’m creating now for later, it’s about love honestly, but connecting.”

Still glowing about the success of the latest Spiderman film, the voice actor who leads as Miles Morales says the best part of the film’s success is the joy the superhero brings audiences.

“I think the most memorable moment is seeing the fans and stuff after the movie dropped. The impact of the film is the best part for me. Seeing what people say online, seeing how people react to me in person. All of the overwhelming requests from people I know to make videos for their children, nephews, or somebody they know, kids, friends that might be in the hospital, or whatever the situation is. It’s a whole responsibility being Spider-Man,” shared the Atlanta native.

Watch the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below.