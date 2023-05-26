Shannon Sharpe Says Kwame Brown Is “On Mount Rushmore Of Bust NBA Players”

Shannon Sharpe fired shots at Kwame Brown after he criticized LeBron James for being swept by the Denver Nuggets. The former NBA player took to social media on Tuesday (May 23) to vent his frustrations regarding Bron’s performance.

In a fiery critique of the future Hall of Famer, Brown asserted that if he had a James jersey, he’d “be burning it right now.” “You are a great player, you got good stats, you played longer than anybody, you a bad motherf**ker, but you not that,” he said.

Later in the video, Brown began comparing “the Chosen One” to Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokić—who hit a clutch shot during the series against the Lakers. However, Sharpe, who is a superfan of LeBron, caught wind of the video and had a few choice words for the ex-basketball player.

During the Thursday (May 25) episode of Undisputed, the former NFL player unloaded on Kwame. Sharpe, 54, trashed the ex-No.1 NBA Draft pick, saying he’s on “the Mount Rushmore of bust NBA players.”

“He said, ‘You’re supposed to be great.’ Kwame! Of all the people, he should never, ever question anybody’s greatness,” the host exclaimed. “If there’s a Mount Rushmore for busts in the NBA history—whether he’s the first head, the second head, the third, or the fourth—he’s on my Rushmore of bust NBA players.

“There’s no question. … [LeBron] is top five of the greatest players to ever play… You were supposed to be an all-time great player. Not LeBron, LeBron James is everything people thought he would be and more.” The retired athlete concluded his defense of Bron, claiming Kwame’s initial criticism was based on “emotion.”

Shortly after Sharpe’s tirade, the Charleston, SC native fired back, labeling the host as a “thick-tongued dummy.”

“You a guest in the house of this basketball talk, didn’t you know that?” the man clapped back. “Now, since you don’t wanna act like a guest in this sh*t, and you wanna invalidate me, football-playing dummy… Ni**a there ain’t no first downs in basketball, clown. How are you gonna try and invalidate a man who was the No. 1 draft pick, boy? … You on a panel with a white boy that blamed his coach for not making it to college.”

Unc Shannon sharpe went off on kwame brown for talking about Lebron James ??????



The ex-Lakers player then brought Ja Morant into the mix, insisting that Sharpe is the reason the Memphis Grizzlies star carries guns.

“I don’t know what make you think that your opinion on basketball is more [important] than mine, because you a fanboy for LeBron? [You] call me emotional, and you were going to fight a whole Memphis Grizzlies team because of [your] love affair with LeBron.

“You the reason Ja Morant probably carrying guns right now. Ja Morant was like, ‘Oh shit, a big ass ni**a in a grandma sweater trying to fight his daddy and the whole damn team!'”