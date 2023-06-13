Shannon Sharpe Bids FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ A Teary-Eyed Farewell

Shannon Sharpe finally departed from FS1’s Undisputed after Tuesday’s (June 13) show. Towards the end of the episode, Sharpe took the floor to pay his respects to the show and co-host Skip Bayless, which both helped him “become who he is today.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is officially my last day at work,” Sharpe sadly announced. “After seven years, the train stops for Shannon Sharpe and Undisputed right here.”

As the former NFL player continued his exiting monologue, he began to cry, showing gratitude to his co-host.

“You fought for me [Skip], I am here because of you. You allowed me to share the stage with you, you allowed me to share the platform. I’ll never forget what you did for me,” Sharpe said. “All I ask is when you lay your head on your pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had.”

Unc Shannon sharpe got emotional thanking Skip bayless ??❤️? pic.twitter.com/RhkOpX353L — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 13, 2023

Bayless praised his co-worker with a simple statement of love in the art of debate. “The greatest compliment I can give you is you were a worthy adversary,” Skip expressed.

Along with Sharpe, the Hall of Famer’s Club Shay Shay podcast is also set to depart Fox Sports as well, The New York Post reports.

“You’ll see me again somewhere; I just don’t know where,” Sharpe declared toward the end of his speech. And while nothing is set in stone for Shannon’s next career move, Stephen A. Smith isn’t opposed to bringing the talking head to ESPN’s First Take.

“I don’t know what [Shannon Sharpe’s] plans are,” Smith said during the Friday (June 2) episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. “I don’t know what he’s trying to pursue. I don’t know what he’s after, but, if Shannon Sharpe needs me, I’m happy to be here for him. And if that included him wanting to come on First Take, the bosses at ESPN know that is something I would support.”