Shaquille O’Neal Jokes Of Getting A “BBL” Following Hip Surgery

Shaquille O’Neal posted a picture of his body post-surgery on Sunday (March 19), causing his fans to worry—but the NBA legend assures them that he’s okay.

According to TMZ, the former Los Angeles Lakers center went under the knife for hip surgery after needing to “fix a nagging injury.” However, Shaq confirmed that his hospital visit wasn’t anything to be concerned about and offered a joke to comfort his supporters, claiming that he had to go get a “BBL.”

“To all the people who are concerned,” he typed on his Instagram post. “First let me start off by saying thank you. And lastly, I am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. But yes, I am fine no need to worry.”

This isn’t the first time Shaq publicized his health journey. O’Neal, 51, previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight in December 2022 about a massive weight loss he endured, shedding 40 pounds.

“I lost 40 pounds,” the ex-All-Star expressed. “I need to lose about 20 more, but impressive. Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons.”

He also stated that, based on his results from previous blood work, he would need to clean up his diet and get healthier now that he’s retired from basketball.

“The weight just fell off. I’m not at 100 percent ninja mode yet. I’m still 75 percent. I think I could get the Marky Wahlberg look. I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg.”