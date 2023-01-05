Shawnna Reacts To Keith Murray’s Cunnilingus Claims

Chicago MC Shawnna is denying Keith Murray’s claim that he performed oral sex on her back in the day.

The Disturbing Tha Peace artist, 45, took to her Instagram page Thursday to refute the claims, writing, “If ya’ll here because of Keith you can gone back home. I know you leaf heads stick together. Goofy bit*hes, I coulda agreed you dumb mf.”

She captioned the post, “Y’all believe anything. Get help.”

While most fans within her comment section believed her denial, others questioned why the Def Squad rapper would lie.

“Who gone lie about eating some (cat emoji) and not hitting it?” questioned one follower, to which the “Gettin’ Some” artist replied, “why would I lie about getting head and that was my BIGGEST HIT?? Do ya’ll even think anymore…? I’m asking, seriously.”

One supporter of the DTP artist offered, “Man that sh** sounded like cap! I was listening to it like ‘bruh, if you don’t stop lying.'”

Shawnna denies getting intimate with Keith Murray. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage)

Shawnna responded to the fan, “all bs aside, I’m hurt bc I was truly a fan.”

Murray, 48, recently claimed in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue that he performed oral sex on the “R.P.M.” rapper twice, once in front of her friend and a second time inside his Mercedes Benz. He also referred to the rapper as “another one that got away” and a “beautiful woman” he wouldn’t mind seeing again if she’s currently single.

The rapper also claimed to have had an intimate relationship with Foxy Brown. The “Get Me Home” artist has yet to address his claims.