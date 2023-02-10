Sheek Louch Dubs Migos “The LOX Of The South”

Sheek Louch has bestowed high praise upon the Migos, labeling the trio as the southern version of his own rap group The LOX.

During an appearance on VladTV, the Yonkers, N.Y. native was asked about comparing the trio of the Atlanta natives to themselves. “Yeah,” the After Taxes rapper confirmed while sharing his reaction to the death of Migos member Takeoff.

“Earlier when they said that they the best group out, they supposed to feel like that. They made a hard impact,” he explained. “I told you how I feel about who is the best groups and all that kind of s**t. But Rest In Peace to that brother. So sad, man. Every time I seen him, he was just cool as hell. You know what I mean? I don’t know too much, but he was just cool, word. Laidback.”

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The 46-year-old also spoke about the violence that often occurs at illegal dice games and how it often results in assaults, shootings, and other confrontations. “Them s**ts are dangerous, bro,” Louch told Vlad.” I do know of a few people that got killed at dice games. But long story short, it always goes down like that. Some kind of fight at the end of the dice game, or your money’s no good. Everybody’s standing around, it’s getting tight, you lost, you ready to leave… It always jumps off on them dice games. Always, faithfully.”

Sheek Louch, Jadakiss, and Styles P recently performed as part of the Hip-Hop 50 tribute at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards this past Sunday (Feb. 5). The trio hit the Crypto.com Arena stage to perform Jadakiss’ 2001 hit “We Gonna Make It” featuring Styles P and joined other legendary rap acts during the action-packed set, which included hits released in the ’80s all the way up until today.

The Lox attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Quavo also took to the stage at this year’s GRAMMY Awards and performed his Takeoff tribute “Without You” in honor of his fallen groupmate and family member.

Watch Sheek Louch’s VladTV interview below.