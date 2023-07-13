Sheila E. Becomes First Female Solo Percussionist Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Sheila E. made history on Wednesday (July 12) as she became the first female solo percussionist to be honored on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Musician’s Institute, the Oakland, Calif. native was recognized for her iconic career as a multi-instrumentalist, excelling on not only drums, but guitar and bass as well as achievements as an actress, mentor, and philanthropist.

R&B singer H.E.R. and Beatles drummer Ringo Starr served as speakers at the ceremony, also attended by Jimmy Jam. At the end of the event, Sheila E. performed a song on drums with her father, Pete Escovedo.

“And that was the moment that changed my life forever, because in that moment I knew, like, I could do it,” explained H.E.R. while reflecting on seeing Sheila E. perform with Prince as a teenager, via CBS News. “I’m looking at this amazing woman, musician, multi-instrumentalist on stage with another musician that I love, and I was so inspired.”

During an interview with Variety, the 65-year-old musician reflected on the longevity of her career.

“I forget about a lot of the things that I’ve done until someone brings it up,” says Sheila E. “I wish I could remember everything, when there’s so much that I’ve done! I look back and reflect a little bit, but I’m always in the moment and I feel that there’s so much more for me to do.”

Take a look at images from Sheila E.’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony below and watch the event above.

H.E.R. and Sheila E. attend as Sheila E. is honored with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Image

General atmosphere as Sheila E. is honored with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Image

Ringo Starr, Sheila E., H.E.R. and Jimmy Jam attend as Sheila E. is honored with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Image

Sheila E. is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images