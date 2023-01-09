Shemar Moore Reveals He Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore is about to take on his greatest role ever. The accomplished actor has announced that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon. Moore broke the news in a poetic way on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8 and on Feb. 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy,” gushed the S.W.A.T. star, 52.

Admittedly, he was worried “that maybe that ship had sailed.” Despite Moore being somber about his late mother being unable to experience this with him in a physical sense, he declared, “My life is pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Dizon, 39, has two children—Kaiden, 16, and Charli, 5—from previous relationships. She is a model and actress with appearances on True Blood, Hawaii Five-0, and Days of Our Lives. She and Moore have kept their relationship private, but did reveal the gender of their bundle of joy on Instagram this Monday (Jan. 9). The couple is expecting a baby girl.

However, more children could be in the Criminal Minds alum’s future.

Dizon teased in the reveal video, “I would love a boy because my boy is easy. I could have 10 of him, but kinda want a girl because then we can have one more. ‘Cause if I have a boy, then we’re one and done and that’s not okay with me […] I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together.”

Watch the full gender reveal below.