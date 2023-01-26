Shemar Moore Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter

Shemar Moore is now a proud poppa, as the veteran actor recently announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

On Wednesday (Jan. 25), a day after her delivery, the 52-year-old hopped on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of his daughter, named Frankie Moore. The S.W.A.T. star appeared to be particularly enthusiastic in the post, in which Moore shared the newborn’s weight and that she was born with a clean bill of health.

“FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!” Moore wrote in the caption of a photo of him holding the infant gently in his arms “Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY SH*T!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!! Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom?️❤️ Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes “Frankie Muthafukkin Moore”!!!!”

Earlier this month, the Oakland native appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, during which he revealed that he was becoming a father, fulfilling the wishes of his late mother, who passed away in February 2020. “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8 and on Feb. 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy,” said Moore.

“I’m so excited,” the renowned heartthrob added. “I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up. It’s going to be the best part of— my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

In addition to his role as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on S.W.A.T., the award-winning thespian recently appeared in the 2022 film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as Randall Handel.