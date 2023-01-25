Shemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Actor Shemar Moore has revealed that he and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl — his first child. The 52-year-old exclusively shared the news with PEOPLE.

“Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,” a rep for Moore confirmed. “The family is very happy and healthy.”

The Criminal Minds actor first spoke of the news while visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show a few weeks ago. At the time, he told Hudson that he was expecting a bundle of joy on a very special date.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52-and-a-half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he started. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Sending shock waves through the crowd coupled with applause, the S.W.A.T. star expressed that he knew his mom was “smiling down on him from heaven.” Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson Moore died in 2020.

“I’m so excited,” he added. “I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up. It’s going to be the best part of— my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Dizon already has two sons outside of their relationship. She shares the youngest one with actor Stephen Bishop.