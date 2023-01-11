‘Sherri’ And ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Earn Renewals On FOX

FOX has opted to renew talk shows, Sherri, hosted by comedian Sherri Shepherd, and The Jennifer Hudson Show, hosted by the EGOT winner of the same name.

Shepherd, who got her own talk show following the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, has earned a two season renewal for both 2024 and 2025. The decision by the network stems from Sherri being the “No. 1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker,” Variety reports.

“I am so thrilled that Sherri has been renewed for two more years,” said The View alum, 55, in a statement. “I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience.”

FOX executives were enamored “with her warm, relatable and engaging personality” and consider Shepherd to be “America’s favorite girl next door.”

Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations, admitted that while “it’s not easy to find the right fit” for such a coveted daytime slot, “Sherri’s mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we’re happy to be bringing her program back.”

Hudson, 41, will be returning for her second season next fall and announced the news live on her show. During her emotional speech (below), the American Idol finalist shared, “I’m still processing the fact that Jennifer got a show!”

She joked that the moment felt like her giving an acceptance speech while thanking her crew, audience, and guests. Later, she naturally broke out into song.

After averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers, Warner Bros.’ president of unscripted TV Mike Darnell, said in a statement, “A season two pick-up this early on proves that this show is here to stay.”

“Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career. We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level,” Hudson continued in a statement. “I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two.”