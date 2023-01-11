Sheryl Lee Ralph Shades The Kardashians While Praising Her Younger Self At Golden Globes

Sheryl Lee Ralph is a straight shooter, no chaser. While walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, the Abbott Elementary star was asked to share a message to her 15-year-old self.

Ralph, known for her pragmatic, witty advice, responded, “There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.”

Sprinkling a hint of shade, the 66-year-old continued, “And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips. Hang in there 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph. You’re good.”

The statement comes five months after Kim Kardashian claimed to have had no work done to her face in the August issue of Allure.

“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything,” the 41-year-old explained. “I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips[…] I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far—overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

Kim, along with her sisters, have been called out on multiple occasions for lying about their enhancements. However, Ralph stood by her sentiment. Later in the night, she tweeted, “I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight!”

L-R) Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis, winners of Best Musical/Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary”, at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Though the Emmy winner didn’t take home a solo win for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, her Abbott co-stars Tyler James Williams and series creator, Quinta Brunson, both won in their respective categories. The show itself also garnered a win for Best Musical/Comedy Television Series.

Watch the full acceptance speech below.