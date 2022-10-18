Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Order Of Jamaica Award

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was among 143 Jamaicans decorated on Monday (Oct. 17) at the country’s National Honours And Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony was held at King’s House in Kingston. According to the Jamaica Observer, the newly-minted Emmy winner, 65, was one of ten recipients to receive the nation’s fifth-highest honor, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), given to “citizens of outstanding distinction.”

“Well, it is now official! I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ (Order of Jamaica) Warrior Woman! #ThisisWhatBelievingLooksLike,” the Abbott Elementary star wrote on Instagram in her celebratory post.

Her daughter, Ivy, also shared a video of Ralph accepting the honor. “Officially introducing The Honorable Sheryl Lee Ralph, Order of Jamaica !! MI CYANNN MANAGEEE! GO MOMMY!,” she tweeted.

Officially introducing The Honorable Sheryl Lee Ralph, Order of Jamaica !! MI CYANNN MANAGEEE! GO MOMMY ?? @thesherylralph pic.twitter.com/9tHmnL4BOQ — Ivy Coco (@Coco_Maurice) October 18, 2022

Track and field Olympian and five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Jamaican jazz pianist Monty Alexander were also among the notable individuals to receive the OJ Award.

Following her year of wins, the original Dreamgirl spoke with InStyle about what’s next with her career. “I am looking forward to producing some wonderful material, whether it’s on stage or on the screen,” she explained. “I want to bring forward some of those stories that have not been told before … there was a time when there was no interest in stories that had to do with people of color, Black people … and I would love to give life to some of those stories, because I truly believe in the Holy Impossible. And I’m just ready to bring the impossible to light.”

Relive her powerful Emmy win below.