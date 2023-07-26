Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Son Addresses “Traumatic” Incidents Involving Car Accident, Being Shot 3 Times

Sheryl Lee Ralph recently opened up about her son, Etienne Maurice, suffering through a severe car accident and being shot three times during a robbery. The man himself is now reflecting on those moments and how they spawned his own community-based wellness organization.

“It’s kind of crazy that I even have to hop on here and explain myself,” Maurice began before letting the public know that he’s recovered from both “traumatic experiences.”

“I just want to hop on here and let everybody know that I’m okay, and that [those incidents] happened 9, 10 years ago,” Etienne said in a video he tweeted after his mother’s interview caused concern. “Two very separate situations that happened. They did not happen at the same time, and they didn’t happen recently, either. But I say all that to say that those experiences happened, and it led me to what I’m doing right now with WalkGood.”

Maurice founded WalkGood in June 2020 as a Black and Brown-led wellness organization focused on bringing people together through art and health-centered activations, including community yoga classes, guided meditations and breath work, hikes, run clubs, and more, via the organization’s website. Etienne also shared a quick peak at WalkGood’s latest space in Los Angeles.

Never had to do anything like this but I had to come on here after a few worried phone calls. I’ve been pretty honest and open about my journey towards healing, and hopefully my story of trauma to triumph will help somebody. Thank you all for the love, but I am OK! @walkgoodla pic.twitter.com/bLtISmpaGe — Your Friend’s Friend (@walkgoodetienne) July 25, 2023

During her sit-down with AARP, Ralph shared her reaction as a concerned mother after learning of both incidents.

“When Etienne was in college, he had a car accident and suffered a concussion. It changed his whole brain,” she explained. “Then he got mugged, and they shot him three times. He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him.”

Upon hearing the news, the Abbott Elementary actress immediately “collapsed and dropped the phone.”

“I didn’t even listen to the rest. But they didn’t kill him, thank God.”