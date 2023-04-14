Shonda Rhimes To Be Presented With BAFTA Special Award

Shonda Rhimes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is giving Shonda Rhimes her flowers. Announced Friday morning (April 14), the 53-year-old will receive a BAFTA Special Award, to be celebrated during an invite-only tribute event in New York City on May 3, 2023.

“We are honored to be presenting a BAFTA mask to such a deeply respected and admired artist. Shonda’s trailblazing work has captured our hearts and inspired audiences around the world,” expressed Kathryn Busby, Chair of the BAFTA North America Board.

“As a groundbreaking producer, showrunner, and writer, her impact on the landscape of modern global television is simply unparalleled.”

Shonda Rhimes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Shonda has built the foundation and platform to launch global careers and has created the opportunity for new voices and talents to thrive in this industry. She has raised the bar, set the standard, and it is simply impossible to think of a Television industry without her creative force, talent, and vision behind it,” added Krishnendu Majumdar, BAFTA Chair.

The exclusive event will feature an intimate fireside chat and cocktail reception for an invited industry audience. It is also the official return of BAFTA’s in-person award presentations in North America, according to the organization.

In her acclaimed career, the creator, producer, and author, has also established Shondaland, her global media company where she serves as the CEO. With Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and Scandal, she stands as the first woman to create three television dramas that have achieved the 100-episode milestone. Rhimes is also the executive producer of the hit ABC series How To Get Away with Murder and created the record-breaking series Bridgerton on Netflix, among additional accolades and achievements.