Shy Glizzy Accused Of Harassing And Threatening To Kill Ex-Girlfriend

A temporary restraining order has been issued against rapper Shy Glizzy by his ex-girlfriend, who accuses the Washington D.C. native of threatening to kill her, as well as her family and friends in a jealous rage.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim, Amaya Colon, says that Glizzy has verbally and physically harassed her since their breakup in late April 2023. She claims that on May 13, the rapper confronted her in her car while at a red light, hit her car with a firearm in a threatening manner, and later crashed into the back of her car with his own vehicle.

Colon also alleges that Glizzy has posted explicit photos and videos of her in an attempt to derail her modeling career and vowed to ruin her life. She also accused him of texting one of her friends and stating that he plans to have Colon physically assaulted.

Shy Glizzy attends the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ASCAP

After Colon notified the police of Glizzy’s alleged threats, which are said to have occurred on May 13, the “Awwsome” rapper was later apprehended by police in Los Angeles and arrested at gunpoint. According to reports, he was not in possession of the firearm Colon alleged he had during the alleged incident earlier that day.

Glizzy was arrested on a felony charge of making criminal threats, and released hours later on a $50,000 bond and has since denied all allegations made against him. “The accusations made against me are completely false,” the 30-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story “I would never in my life pull a weapon or harm a female in any way so stop with the BS allegations!”

For those of you searching Twitter for updates on Shy Glizzy, here is the video from today. ? streetpeopleofbeverlyhills on IG pic.twitter.com/ofqRtbF6Pl — Sandy ?? (@SandyAtkins_) May 15, 2023

Per the granted temporary order of protection, Glizzy cannot be within 100 yards of Colon and is barred from having any contact with her. He is also prohibited from posting or distributing any images or videos of Colon he may have in his possession.

The latest accusations against the rapper comes months after OnlyFans content creator Sky Bri accused Glizzy of sexual assault while filming a music video. Bri says that the star pressured her into taking an unknown pill before attempting to force her to perform oral sex on him. In addition to Bri, Ant Glizzy, a longtime associate of Shy Glizzy, alleges that the rapper has a history of drugging women and having sexual relations with them.

“I told y’all he spikes [women’s drinks],” Ant Glizzy said of Shy Glizzy while on Instagram Live. “He been doing this sh*t for 15 years on GQ. Like, any girl that ever drunk with the Glizzy Gang at a club or at a table, you was extra drunk. All you gotta do is ask him.”

In February 2023, Shy Glizzy released his latest album Flowers, which includes guest appearances from Chris Brown, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, 21 Savage, and EST Gee.