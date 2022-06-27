Shyne Made An Exception To Attend 2022 BET Awards And Celebrate Diddy

Shyne made a special appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in honor of Diddy, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony on Sunday night (June 26). The rapper-turned-politician spoke to VIBE ahead of the award show and discussed the magnitude of the moment.

“It’s great, I love BET, but I’m really here for Diddy” he explained. “That’s the only reason I’m here, to celebrate Diddy with his Lifetime Achievement Award. ‘Cause other than that, you know I’m the opposition leader of the House of Representatives in Belize. I’m busy trying to change lives. I can’t really be on award shows, but for Diddy, I had to make the exception.”

He continued to introduce Stig Da Artist, a young Belizean musician who has a record in the works with DJ Khaled and Davido.

“I look forward to that,” he shared.

Shyne and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Later on in the evening, Shyne returned to his rap roots, taking the stage alongside Diddy to perform a tribute to the Bad Boy Records founder. Together, the two embodied nostalgic perfection with a note of who they are now. Shyne rapped his hit record “Bad Boyz” in a full suit and tie, tweaking the lyrics without diminishing the track while highlighting his new era and evolution.

Additionally, in honor of June being Black Music Month, the 43-year-old named “All About The Benjamins” when prompted by VIBE to name the “Blackest” song he knew.

“You gotta get to it…That’s what we about. Getting to it! All about the Benjamins!”

Watch the 2022 BET Awards tribute to Diddy featuring Shyne, Mary J. Blige, The Lox, Lil Kim, Jodeci, and more below.