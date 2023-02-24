Skip to main content
Simone Biles Turns Up During Bachelorette Party Ahead Of Wedding

"Let the bachelorette commence!"

Simone Biles and friends.
Simone Biles

Simone Biles and a group of close friends and family members are celebrating the Olympian‘s last days as a single woman, flying to Belize for a Bachelorette weekend the gymnast began documenting Thursday on social media.

Biles and her crew took a snap of their passports right before boarding a plane to the Central American country, with the beauty being sure to snap a few selfies and take a quick video of herself once seated.

“Let the bachelorette commence!,” Biles, 25, shared within a video of herself after arriving to her temporary pad for the celebratory weekend. She was also pleasantly surprised by a Chanel bag left on her bed, sent by fiancé Johnathan Owens.

“The sweetest surprise from my future husband,” she captioned the snap of the purse, adding a few more shots of the beautiful space.

The crew soon got the party started with expected activities such as a game of Tipsy Land — a drunken take on Candy Land — and a few guests dancing atop tables while being cheered on.

The athlete also shared a clip of the crew flying over the country’s brilliantly aqua waters and introduced fans to another bride-to-be celebrating with the gang.

The crew also hit the town in matching “Bach & Boujee” shirts, the two soon-to-be-brides wearing white while friends wore black versions.

Upon returning home, the gal pals hopped into their PJs for a “Pajama and Pizza” party,” where they played more games, sipped more drinks, and snapped plenty of photos to commemorate the night.

Early Friday morning, Biles shared a stunning beach-side photo, as well as an appetizing snap of breakfast prepared for the group.

Biles’ fiancé proposed to the gold-medalist on Valentine’s Day 2022.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles shared on Instagram at the time. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” Owens, a 27-year-old defensive back for the Houston Texans, wrote shortly after popping the question. “Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming.”

The couple began dating after meeting on celebrity dating app Raya in March 2020.

