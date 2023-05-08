Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Share Cabo San Lucas Wedding Ceremony

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have opened up about their glamorous wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas over the Cinco De Mayo holiday weekend.

According to PEOPLE, the two professional athletes tied the knot on Saturday (May 6) with 8 bridesmaids, 7 groomsmen, and 140 guests. The bride wore a custom Galia Lahav gown as one of four dresses for the occasion.

“When I started dress shopping, I was like if I get married it has to be a Galia Lahav,” the Olympic Gold Medalist explained to Vogue ahead of her wedding day. “And so once I looked at the dresses I was like this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there’s something else I wanted at my wedding, it’s flowers and pearls.”

She continued to detail the process, revealing, “I was nervous about having a ball gown because I’m so petite—but it works perfect. The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel–luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world.”

The newlyweds met on the celebrity dating app Raya, with the gymnast making the first move. Initially, Biles and the Houston Texans safety said “I do” last month during an intimate courthouse ceremony. The couple revealed that legally, they had to get married in the United States before their destination wedding.

The 26-year-old lightheartedly shared with fans during an Instagram live stream that they “went so over budget, [they] decided there is no longer a budget,” also noting that the husband-and-wife have matching 444 tattoos, that symbolize “4better, 4worse, 4ever.”