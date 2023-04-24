Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Tie The Knot In Intimate Ceremony

Simone Biles, 26, is a married woman. The Olympic gymnast wed her boyfriend of three years, Jonathan Owens, 27, in an intimate courthouse ceremony, as revealed on Instagram this past Saturday (April 22).

Biles captioned the romantic photoset of her and her new husband, “I do [white heart emoji] officially owens.” Another photo compilation featuring the signed marriage license dating April 21 was captioned, “I never knew a love so deep [white heart emoji].”

When the Houston Texans safety shared a similar set of images on his Instagram, he wrote, “My person, forever. #TheOwens #itsofficial”

Biles and Owens met on the exclusive dating app Raya in March 2020, and it was her who initiated the first move. Months later, they made their relationship Instagram-official. Owens proposed on Valentine’s Day 2022 at Brenner’s On The Bayou in Houston.

In a mini Q&A on her Instagram Stories from Sunday (April 23), Biles answered some frequently asked questions considering her lavish bachelorette party and surprise nuptials were so different in grandeur. She revealed their true wedding is a destination, but they had to get married legally ahead of that. Without sharing an exact date, she confirmed that it’s set to take place “in a couple of weeks.”

She teased that since they “went so over budget, [they] decided there is no longer a budget.” Also, the olympian shared that she and her husband have matching 444 tattoos, that symbolize “4better, 4worse, 4ever.”

Furthermore, her entire courthouse look—including the dress, shoes, bouquet, and their wedding bands—was purchased off of Amazon just days before the intimate ceremony. “Not quite prepared for [the] courthouse ceremony as I am for the big wedding,” she wrote, but fans can expect to see four dresses, a 15-person bridal party, and a theme of champagne, gold, and white at The Owens’ official wedding.