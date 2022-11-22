Sinbad Determined To Walk Again Two Years After Stroke

Sinbad is in dire need of his fans’ support.

The beloved comedian‘s family released a photo of him in physical therapy on Instagram this past Monday (Nov. 21) and are accepting donations on his behalf for medical expenses.

On the newly formed website titled The Journey Forward, the statement reads, “[He’s] taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again. His progress is nothing short of remarkable.”

Two years ago in Oct. 2020, the Different World alum, 66, suffered from an ischemic stroke in which a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain. Sinbad—born David Adkins—underwent a thrombectomy to remove the clot. Though his motor skills were weak, the “prognosis was very promising.” The next day, another smaller clot formed, but the next surgery “took a little more from him than the first surgery.”

The Good Burger actor‘s brain began to swell, leading to a craniotomy in which doctors discovered a brain bleed. They, in turn, placed him in a medically-induced coma.

“Our hearts were devastated,” the family’s statement read. “The road to recovery became unclear and extremely difficult for the family to navigate. It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak or show signs of basic mobility.”

By May 2021, Sinbad started intensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy. In his own words, the Meteor Man star expressed, “I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again. Thank God for everything He’s given you, even if it’s not everything you asked for. Thank God for family and hug the ones you love while you’re still with them. We need each other to get through this journey. I can’t wait to see you all again soon. As always, stay funky, stay prayed up.”